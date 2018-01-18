Calgary police have identified the victim in a fatal stabbing in Rosscarrock as 25-year-old Darby Chase Shade.

Shade's body was found in the Westbrook Mall parking lot late Tuesday night, after police were called to the area for a disturbance at a house in the 1100 block of 37th Street S.W.

When officers arrived, numerous people were seen fleeing what appeared to be a house party across the street from the mall, where the deceased man in his 20s was found, police said in a release.

Police continue to look for Christian Whitebear, 25, and Matthew Crane-Watchmaker, 19, as persons of interest in the case. Both men are wanted on outstanding, unrelated warrants.

Calgary police are trying to locate Christian Whitebear, 25, left, and Matthew Crane-Watchmaker, 19. (Calgary Police Service)

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers.