Developer withdraws plan for soccer dome, parking lot near Westbrook LRT station

A Calgary developer has withdrawn a proposal to build a new soccer dome on a parcel of vacant land near the Westbrook C-Train station.

Marco Development Corporation, which bought the land in 2016, was planning a 6,800 square-metre indoor soccer facility and a 400-stall parking lot as a temporary use for the station's southwest corner.

The company plans to eventually build a mixed-use development, which includes residential units, retail and office space.

Coun. Evan Woolley, who opposed the original plan, said Matco pulled back from the temporary proposal due to lack of support.

"I think based on feedback from my own office, as well the surrounding communities, they've realized there's some work to do," Woolley said.

"I actually appreciate all the efforts that they've made to engage the community once there were some significant concerns. They seem very sincere in doing something neat for the community there."

Woolley said the parking was the greatest concern for him and the surrounding communities.

For now, the land will remain empty.