WestJet says it will unveil a new, ultra-low-cost carrier later this year that will cater to Canadian flyers looking for cheaper fares with no frills.

The new service should take off late this year with a startup fleet of 10 high-density Boeing 737-800s, "subject to agreement with its pilots and any required regulatory approvals," the Calgary-based company said in a release Thursday.

"The worldview on low-cost airlines has changed since the launch of WestJet in 1996 and we are responding," said Gregg Saretsky, WestJet president and CEO.

"The complete unbundling of services and products in order to lower fares for the price-sensitive traveller has created the ULCC category, and our new airline will provide Canadians a pro-competitive, cheap and cheerful flying experience from a company with a proven track record."

WestJet's new offering will be in competition with NewLeaf, which launched at the beginning of 2016, offering ultra-low fares between several Canadian cities for as little as $89 for a one-way flight.