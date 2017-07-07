A cyclist has been injured by barbed wire strung across a West Bragg Creek, Alta., trail, police say.

Two cyclists were out for a bike ride in the park about 50 kilometres west of Calgary on July 5, Cochrane RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Curtis Peters said in a press release issued Friday afternoon.

Not long after starting the trip, one of the cyclists drove downhill into barbed wire tied between two trees across the trail. The wire hit the man in the clavicle and knocked him off the bike.

The two cyclists took down the wire, and leaving the bike on the trail, they went back to their vehicle to drive to the hospital. The man had minor injuries.

The next day, they found the bicycle had disappeared from the trail.