Some Alberta farmers are facing a busy balancing act as they finally hit the fields to seed after a wet spring, while also harvesting crops that were snowed under last year.

That's the case for Sylvan Lake farmer Kevin Bender, who is also vice chair of the Alberta Wheat Commission.

Some Alberta farmers are facing challenges as they seed after a wet spring and harvest crops that were snowed under last year. (Mike Symington/CBC)

"We have some land that's too wet to get the previous crop off yet. So we're going to leave that. We're going to go and do some seeding and then we'll come back later and do some harvesting," Bender said.

This is one of the latest harvests Alberta farmers can remember, Bender said.

"It's a new challenge we haven't faced before. So how do we get through that and move on?" he said. "And I think for the most part optimism is there, but again, there are areas a lot harder hit than us and yeah, those are going to be challenging areas. Some land they believe won't get seeded this year because it's so wet."

Big financial hit

Sylvan Lake farmer Kevin Bender says farmers are facing new challenges. (Mike Symington/CBC)

Bentley area farmer Barney Beechinor says he hasn't seen conditions like this in decades.

"Been doing this for 30 years and, ya know, this would only be the second time that I ever had crop to combine in the spring," he said.

Officials estimate more than a million acres went unharvested, most in central and northern Alberta.

It means a big financial hit for many farmers, who say those late crops have lost quality and value, and that crop insurance won't cover all of the losses.

As farmers scramble to seed and harvest, Bender says most are trying to take the situation in stride.

"There's nothing I can do about it," he said. "We just do what we can and tomorrow's another day."