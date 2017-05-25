Wicked winds and heavy rain caused extensive damage across southern Alberta on Wednesday, tossing trampolines and toppling trees as gusts reached nearly 120 km/h in some areas.

Environment Canada said the low pressure system that moved through the province also dumped snow on the Foothills and mountain parks. Pockets of Calgary also got a dose of flakes and many people reported massive, strange-looking clouds.

There were plenty of reports of snow in and around Calgary. (Ashley Campbell)

Environment Canada reported these places as the windiest in Alberta, topping 100 km/h:

Keoma: 117 km/h

Beiseker: 113 km/h

Bassano: 109 km/h

U of A South Campus, Gleichen, Leedale and Waterton Park: 107 km/h

Crestomere, Neir: 106 km/h

Hussar: 104 km/h

Patricia: 102 km/h

Lake Louise got a decent accumulation of snow on Wednesday. (Chris Donnelly )

'Worst that I've seen'

The Crowsnest Pass is legendary for its winds. Lisa Sygutek, publisher of the Crowsnest Pass Herald was delivering newsapers and was nearly knocked off her feet during the windstorm, she told the Calgary Eyeopener on Thursday.

"I honestly have lived here all of my life and yesterday was the worst that I've seen; to the point where I couldn't open my car door," she siad.

Sygutek, whose family has lived in the Crowsnest Pass for five generations, said driving became a problem as her "car was moving from one side of the road to the other; it really was incredible."

@CBCCalgary intense weather in Sylvan Lake pic.twitter.com/3lL9IuFw2h — @Tyler_Gau

Heavy rains also wreaked havoc in many places. The most accumulation over 24 hours in millilitres was recorded by Environment Canada in these areas:

Rocky Mountain House: 50.1

Nordegg: 47.1

Breton: 44.9

Beaverlodge: 44.8

Thorsby: 42.1

Edmonton International Airport: 39.9

Sundre: 39.9

La Glace: 35.5

Meanwhile, Enmax reported a busy Thursday, cleaning up the fallout from the winds including an electrical pole that fell on Blackfoot Trail.

The windy weather has been keeping us busy and even led to this pole breaking on Blackfoot Trail yesterday evening. #yyc pic.twitter.com/y3qkkxcxiE — @ENMAXpower

The nasty weather seems to have packed it in until the next surprise weather system. Environment Canada is forecasting a sunny, warm weekend for Alberta.

Calgary and area is expected to see high temperatures between 20C and 25C through Sunday.