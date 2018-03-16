Police and plows are busy dealing with the aftermath of a snow storm that hit Calgary and much of southern Alberta.

A total of 6.8 cm of snow fell overnight at the Calgary International Airport, Environment and Climate Change Canada reports, after a few hours of freezing rain on Thursday. The layers of ice, slush and snow made the roads extra slippery.

Since Thursday at 4 p.m., the Calgary Police Service has responded to 112 collisions — 10 of which resulted in injuries, according to a Twitter post on Friday.

On Friday, fog blanketed the city, reducing visibility during the morning rush hour.

City of Calgary road crews are already out targeting Priority 1 routes with 50 sanders and two graders, spokesperson Chris McGeachy told the Calgary Eyeopener.

"Keep in mind that these guys have been working through a number of snow storms," he said. "I think we're all pretty sick of the snow, so just give them room to work."

Chris McGeachy is a spokesperson for the city roads department. (CBC)

They're using an extra salt-filled mix that will help the snow melt in these slightly below zero temperatures, especially "if the sun decides to show its face today."

No snow route parking ban is expected yet, McGeachy said, although more snow — about five centimetres — is expected to fall on Saturday.

"It's kind of the life in Calgary, so we just remind people, drive to winter conditions, leave a little extra time before you leave and just make sure to leave enough distance between the car in front of you and your own vehicle," he said.

Multiple collisions slowed traffic to a crawl along Deerfoor Trail on Friday afternoon. Police encouraged drivers to avoid the highway entirely.

Bus slid down hill

Farther south, Lethbridge Police Service is warning people to be careful after a multiple vehicle collision involving a bus.

Several people had exited their cars to help a driver who lost control on Whoop-up Drive Bridge.

Then a city bus lost traction, sliding down the hill. It hit several vehicles on the way down, and one pedestrian received non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Are you prepared for an emergency on your foggy commute? We've responded to 112 collisions since 4 pm last night, 10 of which included injuries. Leave early, practice safe following distances, and clear all snow and ice from your vehicle.

With files from the Calgary Eyeopener.