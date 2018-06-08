Weaselhead sex assault suspect arrested

Calgary police have arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in Weaselhead Flats park in the city's southwest last month.

Early in the evening on May 18, a woman was walking on Jack Rabbit Trail when she was passed by a man on a mountain bike.

About 15 minutes later, the stranger returned, put his bike on the ground and asked the woman for information about the trails, police say.

The woman was then allegedly grabbed from behind and dragged into the nearby bushes by the man. Police say he dropped his pants to his knees and started touching the woman in a sexual manner.

The woman escaped and reached for her can of dog spray, prompting the man to ride off on his bike, police say.

Steven Robert Markin, 31, of Calgary, has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

Police say a composite sketch of the suspect led to tips from the public, helping the investigation.