Parks Canada has informed some evacuees that they will be able to return to the Waterton Lakes National Park townsite starting Tuesday.

A powerful wildfire burning in British Columbia forced everyone out of the park in southwestern Alberta 10 days ago, before the flames breached the park's boundaries.

The agency said in a letter to residents, business owners and leaseholders that initial re-entry will take place over a 24-hour period.

It said two vehicles and four people will be allowed in for each property and everyone must check in at a reception centre.

Parks Canada spokeswoman Natalie Fay said the entire park other than the townsite remains closed for safety reasons.

She says power may be intermittent and people returning should report in if they see any disoriented or injured wildlife.

The Kenow wildfire, at its height, grew to more than 40,000 hectares and forced about 500 people to flee areas in and around the park.