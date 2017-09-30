The owner of a boutique hotel in Wateron, Alta., is thrilled that a planned wedding is going ahead after its future was put at risk by the Kenow wildfire.

The bride and groom are tying the knot Saturday at the town's Northland Lodge, as planned.

Those plans were up in the air just a few weeks ago, when an out-of-control wildfire threatened the town.

But the lodge owner, Stacy Tangren, says she is back in business.

"We are going ahead," she told CBC's The Homestretch on Friday.

"We brought back all of the flowers and the bride is getting ready for a beautiful wedding. Some of her family is coming up from Argentina and it should be gorgeous."

The wedding had been put at risk when the Kenow wildfire forced an evacuation, closing the park for weeks.

"We lost tens of thousands of dollars," Tangren said.

"Everyone cancelled. We had two groups that stayed, one was a photography group out of Germany and the other was the wedding, so they have kind of salvaged the end of our season and really helped us out so we can pay all of our bills through the winter."

With files from The Homestretch