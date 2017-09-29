A business owner in Waterton, Alta., says the town has been pretty quiet since being reopened Sept. 20 following the massive Kenow wildfire.

Ross Uibel, who owns an ice cream shop, hotel and a store in the Waterton Lakes National Park townsite, about 260 kilometres south of Calgary, says most of the businesses have closed for the season — which usually ends after Thanksgiving.

"Most of the people had to go find other jobs and so, yes, it's been a little bit difficult," he said on the struggle to find staff.

"We were lucky that some of the people were local residents that live here and didn't have any other jobs, so they can come back and work with us."

Parks Canada has re-opened a number of trails and day-use areas in Waterton park to the public as of Thursday, including:

Bison Overlook.

Maskinonge Overlook.

Wishbone Trail.

Kootenai Brown Trail, which runs from the townsite to the park gate.

Kootenai Brown Grave Trail.

Knight's Lake day-use area.

Hay Barn road and day-use area.

Driftwood Beach.

Linnet Bay day-use area only.

Prince of Wales hill.

Emerald Bay day-use area.

Vimy Trail.

Crypt Lake Trail.

As well, recreational activities on Upper, Middle and Lower Waterton Lakes, and Waterton River between Middle and Lower Waterton Lakes are allowed. Permitted activities include scuba diving, kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding and wind sailing, but motorized watercraft are banned.

A gravel track passes through scorched earth in Waterton Lakes National Park on Sept. 20. The townsite, which is inside the park, was evacuated Sept. 8 due to the Kenow wildfire.

The Cameron Falls and Cameron Bay day-use are also open, along with the picnic areas and shelters in the village.

Camping, however, is not permitted anywhere in Waterton Lakes National Park, and all areas west of Upper Waterton Lake remain closed for the safety of the public.

All other roads and areas in the park remain closed for safety reasons.

Sparked last month by a lightning strike in the Flathead Valley, just across the B.C. boundary, the blaze grew to roughly 38,000 hectares, forcing the evacuation and closure of Waterton national park, along with parts of the M.D. of Pincher Creek, Cardston County and the Blood reserve.