A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for Waterton Lakes National Park and the Waterton townsite in southwestern Alberta as the Kenow wildfire in British Columbia approaches.

Residents and visitors must leave the area immediately, officials said as the evacuation order was issued Friday afternoon.

Waterton has a year-round population of only 105, according to the 2016 census, but its rugged mountain peaks and emerald lakes draw hundreds if not thousands of visitors a day in the summer months.

Hotel manager Kevin Hicks was checking over the doors and windows at the Waterton Lakes Lodge Resort with his last remaining 10 staff members Friday afternoon when the evacuation order landed.

All of the guests had left by that point, Hicks said, after officials issued an alert on Sept. 5 warning that they made need to evacuate.

"It's a bit of excitement, and kind of a lot of sadness in everybody here, too, that we have to leave. And we're all thinking about Waterton Park," he said.

Hicks said leaving their homes is especially difficult, not knowing what will remain when they come back, or even when that will be.

"Are we gonna be coming back soon?" he asked.

This is the route that Parks Canada recommended for those evacuating Waterton Lakes National Park on Friday afternoon. (Parks Canada)

Change in weather sparks evacuation

The Kenow wildfire started west of Waterton last week after a lightning strike in the Flathead Valley just across the border in B.C., and is currently not contained, officials said Friday afternoon.

It has expanded to more than 7,800 hectares in size and has advanced into Waterton Lakes National Park.

Authorities say a change in weather conditions has led to increased potential danger and hazards from the Kenow wildfire that necessitate the evacuation of the park.

Parks Canada is working closely with wildfire and emergency management partners in the region to manage the fire.

Critical information for evacuees

Parks Canada advises evacuees to go to the reception centre at the Vertical Church on 1200 Ken Thornton Blvd. in Pincher Creek, Alta., to check-in and get information.

Evacuees can also check-in by phone at 403-904-0021 or by e-mailing mdinfo@mdpinchercreek.ab.ca.

Smoke from the wildfire may cause visibility issues for people leaving the area, so officials urge motorists to take extra caution on the roads. (Sarah Lawrnyuik/CBC)

The park has been closed to all incoming traffic except emergency vehicles. Highways 5 and 6 and the Chief Mountain Border crossing remain open.

Fleeing residents should close all windows and doors and shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

Parks Canada says to take critical items such as medicine, keys and wallets only if they are immediately available.

Emergency personnel will check all houses and locations and mark them when cleared.