An explosion in a mobile home in northwest Calgary has left a man with burns to his body.

Neighbours called 911 just before 3 p.m. Friday about a man running out of a mobile home saying something had exploded.

Damage on the side of an Arbour Lake mobile home that caught fire Friday afternoon. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

When firefighters arrived at the Watergrove mobile home park at 99 Arbour Lake Road N.W., smoke and flames were coming out of the trailer.

"Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire and prevent damage to neighbouring residences," said fire department spokeswoman Carol Henke in a statement. "The occupant of the home did sustain burns to his body and was transported to an area hospital by AHS."

The trailer is significantly damaged and a fire investigator has been called to the site, said Henke.

Neighbour Norman Driedger said the man — who lives alone and has health problems — will be facing a difficult Christmas.

"He's such a nice guy and he's struggling," said Driedger. "It's terribly, terribly sad."

Another fire occurred in Calgary on Friday afternoon at about 4 p.m. in the basement of a home on Ypres Green S.W. A woman escaped and then let fire crews know about her dog, who was still inside, according to the fire department.

Firefighters rescued the dog and brought the fire under control.