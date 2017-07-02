Alberta RCMP are investigating after a grizzly bear attack on Sunday near the community of Water Valley, which is about 75 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

EMS responded to Highway 579 and Highway 52 at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday where they found a man in his 50s suffering from what is described as "serious soft tissue injuries throughout his body."

Police said the man was geocaching alone in the Harold Creek area when the bear charged and attempted to drag him into the bush. He was able to get away from the animal and drive himself to where paramedics were called.

Geocaching involves using GPS to find a series of locations, or caches, sometimes in remote areas.

The man was transported to Foothills hospital in Calgary by ambulance.

Police said in a release the bear has not been located but due to the remote location of the attack, there is no danger to the public. The investigation has been taken over by Fish and Wildlife.