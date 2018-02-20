Robert Thirsk High School in northwest Calgary was closed on Tuesday because of frozen water lines. (CBC)

Robert Thirsk High School in northwest Calgary had to close early Tuesday because of frozen water lines but will re-open Wednesday.

The Calgary Board of Education says the school also has limited heat and washroom facilities because of the problem.

"The decision was made at 11:45 a.m. to close the school to ensure the well-being of students," the CBE said in a release.

Heat and running water were restored Tuesday afternoon and officials said in a release they are now working to find a cause.

The city has been dealing with several water main breaks in the past several days.

Crews dealt with at least seven water main breaks on the long weekend.

Homes and business in the communities of Brentwood, Marlborough Park, Britannia, Westgate, Hayboro and Altadore and Southwood were affected, but most have had service restored, the city says.

Southwood resident Alma Natividad told CBC News she has been relying on a city water truck for more than 24 hours.

"I've started using paper plates and stuff," she said.