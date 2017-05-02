Calgary police are asking the public for help as they continue to search for three people wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle sting staged by officers earlier this year.

Operation Incessant, which lasted for two weeks in January and February, focused on offenders who were stealing vehicles left running throughout the city.

In March, police said the covert operation resulted in seven suspects being charged with 24 criminal charges.

Police are still looking for three suspects wanted on 28 warrants, including Anastassios Tasso Siokas, 49, of Calgary, who police said on Tuesday is now wanted on 12 warrants.

The warrants include obstruction of a peace officer, impersonation, driving while disqualified, possession of a stolen credit card, and two counts of possession of stolen property.

Siokas is white, five feet 10 inches, with a medium build, brown eyes and partially gray hair.

The other suspects at large are Ian Edward Morris, 27, and Sage Bryanna Bartman, 21, whose warrants were issued in March.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.