Most of southern Alberta is now under a winter storm warning after Environment Canada upgraded several areas from storm watches on Wednesday morning.

In the Calgary area, the agency is forecasting 25 to 35 centimetres of snow while some areas in the mountain parks and the Foothills could get as much as 50 cm.

The snowfall is expected to start on Wednesday and continue most of Thursday before gradually tapering off that evening.

Even YouTube personality Frankie MacDonald gave the coming storm a mention this week on his broadcast.

Major Snowstorm to Hit Calgary Alberta on Thursday February 8, 2018 pic.twitter.com/osYlLsPC70 — @frankiemacd

The snow route parking ban that went into effect Monday in Calgary was lifted Wednesday at 7 a.m., but the city says drivers should be prepared as another parking ban could be issued with the coming snowfall.

The storm warnings stretch from Hinton and Whitecourt in the north to the Crowsnest Pass and Cypress Hills in the south, and from Drumheller in the east to Jasper, Banff and Kananaskis-Country in the west.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," Environment Canada said on its website.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."