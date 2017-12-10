It was hotter than 1890 in Calgary on Saturday.

The 127-year heat record was beaten by a full degree, with temperatures in the city hitting 15.4 C.

That's well above the normal range for this time of year, with highs averaging a mere –0.8 C and lows averaging –12.7 C.

In 1977, it was a bone rattling –35.7 C.

It was a warm one on Sunday too as the mercury reached the forecasted high of 14 C, just below the record of 15 C set in 1993.

That made for a busy day on the ski runs at WinSport, one of the few places in the city with snow still on the ground — albeit artificial.

"Besides farmers, we're probably the ones who look at the weather the most," said communications manager Dale Oviatt.

"It's kind of like spring in December. Despite the sun and the wind, we really haven't lost any snow so it's actually really good conditions out here."

The warm weather is expected to continue with temperatures projected to remain in the double digits until Wednesday.

Only three of the next five nights will dip into negative temperatures, according to Environment Canada.