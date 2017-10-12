An incumbent candidate for Calgary city council is drawing criticism for comments he made at a public forum in which he seems to speak of a "Johnny Jew from New York" as a hypothetical artist hired under the city's public art policy.

"In late 2013, when I was elected, there was a group of four of us that actually presented at council and we wanted to change the art policy," Ward Sutherland appears to say during a forum that was live streamed on Facebook with high-quality audio.

"And as I dove into the weeds, I found that one of the biggest issues was the fact that the committee that was picking the art, first of all, 10 out of the 10 people were artists. And when they were looking at it, they were going, 'Well, Johnny Jew from New York, he's the best artist, so we're going to use him and not even look at it.' So we tried to have the policy changed."

CBC News contacted Sutherland early Thursday morning to request an interview about his comments, but he has not yet replied.

Martin Sampson with the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, the advocacy agent of the Calgary Jewish Federation, called on Sutherland apologize.

"The unfortunate comment made by city councillor Ward Sutherland, as we understood it, is utterly unbecoming of an elected official, or any person of good will for that matter," Sampson said in an email.

"Whatever the intent of the comment, it was an inappropriate use of language that perpetuates anti-Semitic stereotypes and as such is unacceptable. Mr. Sutherland should apologize and be more mindful of his language in future."

Live reaction

Numerous viewers watching the video live online expressed shock at his words.

"Johnny Jew? Showing your anti-Semitism," one person commented immediately in the chat that accompanied the video stream.

"Did he just say Johnny Jew????" added another.

"I doubt that," another viewer responded.

"That's what I heard," said another.

Reaction online the following morning was also swift.

This municipal election is making it harder and harder to feel proud of Calgary as a place to live https://t.co/mq8mKhOQqi — @bartbeaty

Still think racism is not rampant in #yyc? Please watch this. The flippant use of racist terms shows how accepting many are of oppression. https://t.co/bULZyz3CtW — @_ashley_sarah_

In a moment of unguarded awareness, one's true self comes out. #noroomforracists https://t.co/ztTlsskosU — @genuinerozita

Sutherland has been an outspoken critic of Calgary's public art policy in the past, which dedicates up to one per cent of the cost of infrastructure projects to an art installation to accompany the project.

He was especially critical of a recent installation in northwest Calgary named Bowfort Towers.

That particular piece by Del Geist — an artist from New York City — received widespread criticism from numerous members of council and the public.

Sutherland is running for re-election in Ward 1, and his challengers were quick to condemn his remarks when reached on Thursday.

Coral Bliss Taylor, who was seated at the front of the forum at the same table as Sutherland, said there was no doubt in her mind about what he said.

"It's exactly as it sounded. It was very clear," she said.

"It's not the language or conduct we need or deserve from our leadership."

Cole Christensen, who was seated two seats to Sutherland's left, said he was formulating an answer in his own mind and didn't hear Sutherland's remark clearly in the moment but heard it afterward on the recording of the forum.

"The remarks made by the incumbent councillor at last night's Ward 1 debate are reprehensible," Christensen said.

CBC News has also reached out for comment from candidates Chris Blatch and Cam Khan.

The election is Oct. 16.