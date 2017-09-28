Past history shows city council incumbents have a high chance of success when it comes to seeking re-election in Calgary.

In recent decades, more than 90 per cent of city council members have been re-elected when they ran again.

But voters don't seem to treat incumbents equally in all wards.

A political scientist at the University of Calgary, Jack Lucas, says Ward 8 is a good example.

"Incumbents in Ward 8 have lost, what is it, two out of the four last elections," he said. "And it seems like people have just decided that Ward 8 is a place where incumbents sometimes lose, and so you tend to get serious challengers always running in that ward."

Evan Woolley defeated the previous councillor, John Mar, in the 2013 election.

"The thing that I learned in the last election and that we've worked really hard over the last four years is not to take anything for granted," he told CBC News.

Three challengers have lined up against Woolley in this election.

One of them, Chris Davis, says a change in ward boundaries means in this election he's as new to voters as Woolley.

"We've got lots of new folks coming into Ward 8 in the south part of the constituency, and I have found on the doorstep that they're very open to having a conversation about leadership at city hall," he said.

Two other challengers, Karla Charest and Carter Thomson, are also vying to defeat Woolley.