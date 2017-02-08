A Vulcan man was sentenced to six months in jail to be followed by one year of probation after he committed a string of thefts at oilfield sites around the southern Alberta town.

Police charged Richard Rossi, 53, in December following five investigations. Warrants were issued and he was arrested Feb. 1, and an additional 16 charges were added relating to thefts at sites around Vulcan and Stavely.

Rossi pled guilty on Feb. 3 to two counts of failing to attend, theft over $5,000, two counts of theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

"We are happy to have cleared up half a dozen investigations into thefts from oilfield sites in our local area", said Vulcan RCMP detachment commander, Sgt. Troy Dobson in a release.

"The RCMP offers a shout out to the well site operators who were diligent in working in partnership with the RCMP to bring these thefts to conclusion."