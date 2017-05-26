Calgary police are hoping the public can help identify a man who held a knife to a female customer's throat during a violent robbery at the Ranchlands Pharmacy on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the incident, which happened at roughly 3:15 p.m.

Calgary police say a customer at a pharmacy in the northwest was held hostage by a man who was demanding money from the pharmacist. (Calgary Police Service)

"The pharmacist attempted to assist the customer, at which point the man was able to obtain an undisclosed amount of money from the till before fleeing on foot," said police in a release.

Police say the suspect is a black man who was wearing a black hat, black jacket with a white emblem at the peak of the hood, light grey sweatpants and black Converse shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.