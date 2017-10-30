Calgary police have charged a man in connection with violent attacks against two women, one of whom was sexually assaulted.

The first attack happened at about 8:40 a.m. Saturday at a business in the 10,000 block of Macleod Trail S.E.

A man entered the business and punched a woman, causing her to collapse to the ground, police say.

The assailant then walked across the parking lot, entered another business and — having waited until he was alone with the woman working there — violently attacked her, physically and sexually, according to police.

A passerby who heard screaming flagged down a nearby EMS crew, who found the victim in severe distress.

Police officers who were in the area responding to the first assault arrested the suspect, who had remained at the scene.

It's believed both attacks were random.

Bogdan Radulescu, 32, of Calgary, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated sexual assault, uttering threats, choking to overcome resistance, and two counts of aggravated assault.

He will appear in court on Tuesday.

Anyone who has information related to either attack is asked to call police or contact Crime Stoppers.