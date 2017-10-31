The man accused of violently attacking two women at businesses along Macleod Trail on the weekend has been ordered to see a psychiatrist after lawyers identified mental health concerns.

Bogdan Radulescu, 32, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated sexual assault, uttering threats, choking to overcome resistance and two counts of aggravated assault.

Radulescu appeared over closed-circuit TV from the Calgary Remand Centre on Tuesday morning. He stood with his arms crossed as duty counsel Mark Cluett told the court there may be "mental health difficulties."

On Saturday morning, a man entered a business in the 10,000 block of Macleod Trail S.E., in a strip mall south of Southland Drive, and punched a woman.

He left and entered another shop in the same complex where a woman was working alone. He violently attacked her, both physically and sexually, according to police.

A passerby who heard screaming flagged down a nearby EMS crew, who found the victim in severe distress.

Police officers were in the area responding to the first assault and were able to arrested the suspect.

In order to protect the victim's identity, police did not release further details about where the attacks took place.

Police have said both attacks were random.

Radulescu will be back in court Wednesday to see a forensic psychiatrist who will assess his mental fitness. If the doctor has serious concerns about Radulescu's mental health, a 30-day psychiatric assessment can be ordered.