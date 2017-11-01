The Calgary man accused of violently assaulting two women in apparently random attacks has been found mentally fit to stand trial by a court-appointed psychiatrist for the second time in a week.

Bogdan Radulescu, 32, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated assault stemming from two incidents Saturday morning in a Macleod Trail strip mall south of Southland Drive.

When someone is mentally fit to stand trial, it means they are coherent enough to understand the justice system process; Dr. George Duska has found that Radulescu understands the charges he is facing and will be able to instruct a lawyer.

Radulescu is accused of punching a woman in one business, then running into another where he violently and sexually attacked another female, according to police.

The 32-year-old suffers from schizophrenia and has been in and out of hospitals and jail for years, according to a restraining order filed by his father. The emergency protection order was made one year ago and extended through to June 2018.

Court documents show Radulescu has seen a court-appointed psychiatrist three times in the past year and was found mentally fit each time.

Last Wednesday, Duska saw Radulescu and found him fit to go to trial on charges of breaching his release conditions and theft under $5,000.

He pleaded guilty the same day and was released after being sentenced to time served. That was three days before the women were attacked.

Radulescu kicked out of treatment

At his first court appearance Tuesday on the latest charges, duty counsel lawyer Mark Cluett noted there were mental health concerns, and the judge ordered Radulescu appear in person Wednesday to see the doctor.

In October 2016, Radulescu pleaded guilty to assaulting four people and a police officer. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Radulescu's father says his son was diagnosed with schizophrenia and antisocial disorder in 2010 and has been in and out of the hospital since then.

He had been attending a treatment facility but was kicked out for damaging property there.

Radulescu still needs to find a lawyer and will be back in court next week.