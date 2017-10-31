The Calgary man accused of violently assaulting two women in apparent random attacks has schizophrenia and has been in and out of hospitals and jail for years, according to a restraining order filed by his father.

Just last week, three days before he's accused of assaulting the women, Bogdan Radulescu was found mentally fit by a court psychiatrist. He pleaded guilty to breach charges and was sentenced to time served, which worked out to 61 days in jail.

Radulescu, 32, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated sexual assault, uttering threats, choking to overcome resistance, and two counts of aggravated assault.

The charges stem from two incidents Saturday morning in the 10,000 block of Macleod Trail, in a strip mall south of Southland Drive.

A statement filed by his father in support of an emergency protection order was made one year ago. The order was ultimately granted and extended through to June 2018.

"I have called police on him many times," wrote Mihai Radulescu. "They take him to the hospital but he is back only a few hours later."

Court documents show the son has seen a court-appointed psychiatrist three times in the past year but was found mentally fit each time.

The father says his son was diagnosed with schizophrenia and antisocial disorder in 2010 and has been in and out of the hospital since then.

Kicked out of treatment

The trouble with Radulescu began when his father learned he'd flunked out of university in Europe. When confronted, Radulescu threatened to kill himself if he was unable to live with his father again, so he was brought to Calgary.

In January 2016, Radulescu began deteriorating. He became very aggressive and at one point barricaded himself in the house, according to his father, who says his son also has substance abuse issues.

He had been attending a treatment facility but was kicked out for damaging property there.

Radulescu made his first court appearance over closed-circuit TV from the Calgary Remand Centre on Tuesday morning. He stood with his arms crossed as duty counsel Mark Cluett told the judge that Radulescu may be facing "mental health difficulties" so for the second time in a week he will see a court psychiatrist.

In fact, according to court documents obtained by CBC News, on three occasions over the past year, Radulescu has been ordered by judges to see a psychiatrist but has been found mentally fit each time.

Radulescu pleaded guilty to assaulting 5 people

Last fall, Radulescu pleaded guilty to assaulting four people — two of whom were his neighbours — and a police officer.

He was sentenced to 90 days in jail but received 70 days credit for the time he'd already served.

After he was sentenced for the assaults in October 2016, Radulescu went to Vancouver where, again, he was in and out of hospitals, his father says.

In November, Radulescu called his father in tears. He told his father he had no money and wanted to come home.

His father sent money for a bus ticket.

But the week after he arrived back in Calgary, Radulescu began selling his father's possessions for drug money, according to the restraining order.

The father and stepmother became fearful for their safety and sought the restraining order.

Radulescu sent home from court last week

On Oct. 24, Radulescu was in court on a charge of failing to appear for fingerprinting — part of his sentence for the earlier assaults — and was ordered to see the doctor.

The next day, he was found mentally fit and his charge was withdrawn by the Crown.

The court documents also indicate Radulescu has had contact with the PACT (Police and Crisis Team) in the past.

PACT is a joint initiative between the Calgary Police Service and Alberta Health Services where an officer and a mental health worker team up to offer supports to people with serious mental health issues who have come into contact with the law.

Women assaulted at Macleod Trail businesses

​On Saturday morning, a man entered a business in the 10,000 block of Macleod Trail S.E., in a strip mall south of Southland Drive, and punched a woman.

He left and entered another shop in the same complex where a woman was working alone. He violently attacked her, both physically and sexually, according to police.

A passerby who heard screaming flagged down a nearby EMS crew, who found the victim in severe distress.

Police officers were in the area responding to the first assault and were able to arrested the suspect.

In order to protect the victim's identity, police did not release further details about where the attacks took place.

Police have said both attacks were random.

Radulescu will be back in court Wednesday to see a forensic psychiatrist who will assess his mental fitness.

If the doctor has serious concerns about Radulescu's mental health, a 30-day psychiatric assessment can be ordered.