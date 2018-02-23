An accused killer, who fled Calgary in 2016 just days before his first-degree murder trial, came face-to-face Friday with the victim's family for the first time since he was arrested in Vietnam and brought back to Canada.

"It's all surreal," said Lukas Strasser-Hird's father, Dale Hird, outside the courtroom Friday morning.

Hird and his family have been waiting two years for this moment.

Nathan Paul ﻿Gervais﻿, 23, fled Calgary while on bail pending trial for first-degree murder in the swarming death of Lukas Strasser-Hird, 18.

Lukas Strasser-Hird was murdered on Nov. 23, 2013, during an assault outside a downtown bar. (Facebook)

The trial went ahead for four others accused in the killing. Three were convicted of manslaughter and murder.

Gervais, sporting a shaved head, was escorted by sheriffs into the prisoner's box. His legs where shackled and he was wearing a grey sweatsuit issued by the remand centre.

"It's nice to see him looking so pasty and pale," said Dale Hird. "It's good to see he's not looking too good."

In April 2016, less than two weeks before he was to go on trial for murder, Gervais fled the country.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest but it wasn't until earlier this month — nearly two years later — that Gervais was arrested in Vietnam.

Police have remained tight-lipped about why authorities in that country took the Canadian murder suspect into custody. Canadian authorities were notified and Calgary police escorted Gervais back to Canada.

Gervais has been denied bail.

New charges

On Friday morning, he appeared in provincial court on new charges of breaching his bail conditions, failing to appear in court and failing to comply with his release conditions. Gervais will return on Monday for another appearance on those charges.

Later in the morning, he made another appearance in Superior Court, where Justice Beth Hughes told defence attorney Kim Ross that Gervais has lost his right to a jury trial "in light of Mr. Gervais not appearing at his trial."

The matter was put over for several weeks because the accused's regular attorney, Alain Hepner, is out of the country. The intention is to set a three-week trial on Gervais's next court appearance. Right now, trials of that length are being booked for April 2019.

Investigation continues

Police have confirmed they are investigating whether anyone helped Gervais flee the country.

Dale Hird said he's "really happy" investigators continued to search for the fugitive accused of murdering his son.

"We thank the police and everybody involved," said Hird.

Strasser-Hird, 18, died in hospital after he was swarmed and stabbed in an alley at Second Street and 10th Avenue S.W. in Calgary in 2013.

Gervais was set to be tried along with four other young men, three of whom — Franz Cabrera, Assmar Shlah and Joch Pouk — were later convicted in Strasser-Hird's death.

Cabrera and Shlah were found guilty of second-degree murder, while Pouk was found guilty of manslaughter.

The fourth man, Jordan Liao, was acquitted.