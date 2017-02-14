The family of 25-year-old Victoria Lynn Isabelle Levesque, whose body was found on Saturday near Lyalta, Alta., is asking for privacy as police investigate her death.

Levesque is, according to published reports, the sister of NDP MLA Deborah Drever.

"The news of Victoria's death has come with shock and deep sadness to her family and friends," reads a statement the family sent to the media through the RCMP.

"She was a bright young woman, who deserves to be remembered for her good humour, her love of animals and her genuine desire to bring others happiness," they said on Monday.

The statement goes on to say the family wants privacy as they mourn.

It asks the media and the public to refrain from speculation on the cause of death.

Strathmore RCMP said the investigation into the death continues and more information will be provided as it becomes available.