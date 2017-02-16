Victoria Levesque, the sister of Calgary-Bow MLA Deborah Drever, was the victim of a homicide, RCMP say.

Levesque's body was found near Lyalta, about 40 kilometres east of Calgary, on Saturday.

An autopsy was performed on Wednesday in Calgary and the medical examiner determined Levesque's death was the result of homicide, Strathmore RCMP said in a statement on Thursday.

No further details were released.

Levesque was scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on Tuesday to face charges of making death threats, harassment, assault with a weapon, assault, drug possession, possession of stolen property and two counts of failure to appear.

Her lawyer told CBC News on Tuesday that he's co-operating with the RCMP investigation into his client's death.

Drever posted a message to Facebook on Tuesday saying she would take some time off to spend with family and asked for privacy.

The major crimes unit is asking for anyone with information to contact them at 403-934-3535 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers.