Cochrane RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 8 that claimed the life of a 60-year-old Calgary man.

The crash happened about 10 p.m. on Highway 8 near Lott Creek Blvd., just west of Calgary.

Police said the victim was a passenger in the vehicle.

The driver, a 48-year-old Calgary man, was taken to hospital by a STARS air ambulance in serious condition.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.