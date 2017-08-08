Crews are continuing to battle the Verdant Creek wildfire burning in Kootenay National Park near the British Columbia-Alberta border.

The wildfire edged closer to Highway 93 South on the weekend, with blowing embers igniting spots fires along the route, but crews were able to keep the highway open.

"Parks Canada's ground crews continue to work to contain the spread of the fire, and helicopters are bucketing water," officials said in a release.

The fire, estimated to span about 11,000 hectares, has been burning since July 15 in Kootenay National Park and Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park.

Smoke from the Verdant Creek wildfire billows just to the southwest of Sunshine Village on July 30. Officials decided to close the resort the next day and use the area as a command centre for firefighters. (Sabri Shawa)

Its northern flank has so far remained on the west side of the Continental Divide, but with the flames within about two kilometres of Sunshine Village on the Alberta side, officials ordered the resort to close last Monday for the second time in as many weeks.

Because of the fire, the following areas are closed to the public:

In Kootenay National Park:

Area northwest of Honeymoon Pass Trail including Hawk Creek Trail and Kootenay Park Lodge

Verdant Creek and Simpson River area

Southern portion of the Rockwall Trail from Floe Lake trailhead on Highway 93 South to Tumbling Pass, including Floe Lake and Numa Creek backcountry campgrounds

In Banff National Park:

Ball Pass area from the junction of Whistling Pass

Sunshine Village and Sunshine Village Road

All trails in the Egypt Lake area, including Healy Pass, Citadel Pass and Sunshine Meadows

Brewster Creek area drainage

Backcountry campgrounds Re16, E13, E5, Su8 and BW10

A fire ban covers Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks because of the elevated fire danger.