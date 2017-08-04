As the massive Verdant Creek wildfire continues to rage out of control in British Columbia near the Alberta border, officials are warning motorists that increasing smoke might make it necessary to close Highway 93 South again.

The key route through the Rocky Mountains was closed temporarily earlier this week after visibility became dangerously reduced by smoke from the wildfire.

The highway is still affected by wildfire, smoke and the firefighting activities. It could be closed again to ensure the safety of the public and crew members, Parks Canada incident commander Jane Park said Friday in Banff as she provided an update on the fire.

The best time to use Highway 93 South during the long weekend will be between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. MT., she said.

"We will try our best to keep it open for that time."

Drivers should check www.DriveBC.ca and www.alberta511.ca for temporary closures, alternate routes and the most up-to-date information, Parks Canada says.

The 11,000-hectare fire has been burning since July 15 in Kootenay National Park and Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park.

Hot, dry and windy conditions have fuelled the fire's growth while extremely steep terrain has hampered efforts to contain it, Park said.

"It is not unusual for a wildfire to continue burning under these circumstances."

The fire is still on the West side of the Continental Divide, but with the flames within about two kilometres of Sunshine Village on the Alberta side, officials ordered the resort to close on Monday for the second time in as many weeks.

Fire crews are now using the area as a command centre. There's no firm timeline for the resort to reopen, Park said.

She says the fire hasn't moved any closer to Sunshine since the closure, and cooler temperatures on the eastern side of the divide made it possible to get crews on the ground and for helicopters to attack the fire's edge directly this week.

"The visibility is quite good, which means we can get the crews in and out quite quickly," she said.

The fire has grown, however, on its southern edge, bringing heavy smoke at times to the Vermilion Valley and the Highway 93 corridor between Vermilion Crossing and Radium Hot Springs.

Several areas in Kootenay National Park and Banff National Park are closed, including:

Area northwest of the Honeymoon Pass Trail including the Hawk Creek Trail and Kootenay Park Lodge

Ball Pass area from junction of Whistling Pass

Sunshine Village and Sunshine Village Road

All trails in the Egypt Lake area, including Healy Pass, Citadel Pass and Sunshine Meadows

Brewster Creek area drainage

Backcountry campgrounds Re16, E13, E5, Su8 and BW10

In Banff National Park, the area to Ball Pass from the junction of Whistling Valley Trail

On Saturday, the south portion of the Rockwall Trail will be closed from Floe Lake trailhead on Highway 93 South to Tumbling Pass, including Floe Lake and Numa Creek backcountry campgrounds.

A fire ban remains in effect in Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks because of the elevated fire danger.