A Calgary woman who was eating dinner in a Las Vegas restaurant when a gunman opened fire on concertgoers, killing dozens of people, says she spent the next several hours huddled in a nearby mall as security and police tried to keep people safe.

The death toll has reached at least 50, with 400 people listed as wounded, in what officials are describing as the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The attack happened at the at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in an outdoor area known as Las Vegas Village, across the strip from the Mandalay Bay and the Luxor hotels.

Jacqueline Hoare was having dinner down the strip from her hotel when the shooting happened. (Facebook)

Jacqueline Hoare is staying at a hotel across the street from the Mandalay Bay, but had walked about 15 minutes up the strip to have dinner.

When the shooting began, staff at the restaurant asked the guests to move inside. But soon after that, they closed the restaurant and ushered people into an adjacent mall.

"It was brutal. Not really knowing and understanding the depth of what had happened," she said.

"At one point — we had sort of various situations of lockdown — at one point we were sitting on a floor of a sporting goods store, kind of hunkered down under the clothing racks in the dark, and they'd closed the doors and locked the doors."

For the next several hours, Hoare said she and dozens of other people were kept in the mall as police and security officers responded to the attack and locked down the surrounding area.

"It was frightening, because we had only heard about the Edmonton situation, because we were flying to Las Vegas yesterday morning when that all came out," she said.

"And then, to have something happen here … we had no idea of how tragic it was.

It's absolutely devastating."

Hoare said she wasn't able to get back to her hotel room until about 3:45 a.m. People from the Mandalay Bay resort were sleeping on the couches and floors at Hoare's hotel, still unable to return to their rooms.

Authorities have identified the person believed to be the gunman as Stephen Paddock, 64.

Officers confronted Paddock on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel. There are reports he killed himself before police could arrest him.