Volunteers with the Calgary Ski Club will be painstakingly going over one of their cross-country tracks after vandals cut the ropes that prevent skiers from ending up in off-limit areas.

Alasdair Fergusson has been setting ski tracks at the Shaganappi Golf Course for over 30 years.

He said vandalism has been a problem for years, but this year he's seen an increase that has him worried skiers could get hurt on the course.

Ropes have been cut that were intended to block off a pond with thin ice from cross-country skiers at the Shaganappi Golf Course. (Alasdair Fergusson)

"It's very sad," Fergusson told CBC.

"This is a very popular skiing and snowshoeing venue."

He's noticed three places where trespassers have cut the fence to get onto the seven-kilometre long course, and said there have been repeated incidences of vandals cutting the ropes that block off dangerous areas on the course for skiers, such as ponds with thin ice.

Alasdair Fergusson has been coordinating tracksetting with the Calgary Ski Club for 30 years. (CBC)

"[I'm] concerned about safety hazards like bunkers that speeding skiers wouldn't see the contrast between white on white," Fergusson said.

This weekend, Fergusson will be rounding up volunteers to go around on a skidoo pulling a cargo sled and repairing the broken ropes.

In the meantime, the ski club is asking skiers and snowshoers to keep an eye out for the damaged ropes, and to avoid off-limit areas.