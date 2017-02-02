The University of Calgary is waiving admission application fees for citizens of the seven countries affected by the U.S. travel ban.

The move is meant to "ensure students have every opportunity to pursue or complete their studies," officials said in a statement on Thursday.

"This includes new applicants and those who are currently in the U.S. who wish to transfer or continue their studies as a visiting student."

Applying for admission at the U of C can cost up to $145.

The U.S. President's executive order last week prevents visitors from Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days.

Universities Canada issued a statement recently condemning the ban and the negative effects it will have on students, staff, visiting academics and academia in general.