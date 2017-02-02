Wildrose supporters and a few Progressive Conservatives gathered for a town hall in Strathmore, Alta., Wednesday night to talk about the prospect of uniting the right in Alberta.

Derek Fildebrandt, the Wildrose MLA for Strathmore-Brooks, said he was trying to gauge whether his constituents supported a united right as PC leadership candidates prepared for the final stretch of their campaigns.

"We're at a crossroads right now," Fildebrandt told the crowd of more than 100 at the Strathmore Legion.

Fildebrandt billed the town hall as the provincial party's first on the issue since Wildrose leader Brian Jean announced he was open to the idea.

"I've heard enough that I think we should move in this direction, but the say is ultimately going to be theirs," he said.

When the question of whether to unite the right was put to a vote, it was a near unanimous "yes" in the room. (Dave Gilson/CBC)

Questions from the crowd ranged from how to draw in younger supporters, to how to remove some of the progressive elements from the PC Party, should the two parties eventually unite.

Long-time Wildrose supporter Allan West said there is a growing appetite among the grassroots to unite Alberta's conservatives.

"I think we have to trust them somewhere to do the proper negotiating, compromise, set-up, not merging but to get together to form a new party," West said.

When put to a vote, the result was a near unanimous yes across the room.

When asked if he would consider running for leader of a new party, Fildebrandt said no.