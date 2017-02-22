For some, curling is an exciting sport and treasured Canadian pastime.

Others think it's just a big game of shuffleboard on ice.

On Wednesday, the day before International Curling is Cool Day, the Unconventional Panel weighed in on if curling is cool.

This week's panel included Shelley Youngblut, director of Wordfest, George Brookman, CEO of West Canadian Industries, and stand-up comedian Trent McClellan.

The following is an edited version of their conversation on Wednesday's Calgary Eyeopener.

Q: Is curling cool?

Trent: It's not cool.

Watching a bunch of people just slowly watching something go down the ice to me is not exciting at all. I just wonder 'why is this happening?'

George: We used to curl when we were young.

I think it's an amazing sport. I don't seek it out but when it comes on when I'm watching television, I can't turn it off. Their capability of putting that rock on that button is incredible skill.

Shelley: It has it's own surface, it has it's own sound, it has discs, it has brooms ... it has those sweaters, it has tams, and most important of all, it has rum.

Q: Is curling actually a sport?

Shelley: Of course it's a sport. Why wouldn't it be a sport?

Trent: I think if you want to make curling a sport you put both teams on the ice at the same time and you make it full contact.

George: I think it's a skilful sport, and the thing is people can practice it off season in the bar on those shuffle boards.

Q: Why do Canadians like the esthetic of curling so much?

George: Every small town has a curling rink, and it becomes the social fabric of that town. There's the curling team and the sweaters and they gather there in the dark and cold winter night and they curl, and I just think it's a part of Canadiana. I love it.

