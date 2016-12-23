Have you finished your Christmas shopping yet?

With just a few days left to go, you may be tempted to grab a handful of gift cards and call it a day.

But is giving the gift of plastic a sign that you're just too lazy to put some thought into buying a present for your friends or loved ones?

Is a gift card the ultimate Christmas cop-out? Leave your comments below.

That's the question we asked this week's Unconventional Panel: Calgary Herald columnist Val Fortney, the CEO and co-founder of Minhas Microbrewery Manjit Minhas and Mike Morrison — the man behind Mike's Bloggity Blog.

The following is an edited version of their interview with CBC Radio host David Gray on the Calgary Eyeopener:

Calgary Herald columnist Val Fortney (right), Mike Morrison of Mike's Bloggity Blog and the CEO and co-founder of Minhas Microbrewery, Manjit Minhas (left). (Danielle Nerman/CBC)

Q: Is it poor etiquette to give someone a gift card for Christmas?

Val: I've never given a gift card.

You're talking to someone who starts Christmas shopping on Boxing Day. I have a closet in my basement filled with birthday gifts and Christmas gifts. I have a binder telling me what I bought you eight years ago for Christmas so I don't get you the same thing.

I'm a bit of a maniac. I love it, it's a hobby and it's guilt-free shopping because I'm always going, 'I'm buying for someone else, not me!'

Mike: I like gifts cards.

My family all lives on the East Coast, I'm not in their day-to-day life. I see them five days a year, so I don't really know what they do and don't have.

Manjit: Christmas comes up once a year. How lazy are you?!

If you're buying a gift for them, they mean something to you in your life. And so, you should know them a little bit to be able to spend an hour to go out shopping for them.

'If you're buying a gift for them, they mean something to you in your life. And so, you should know them a little bit to be able to spend an hour to go out shopping for them,' says Manjit Minhas. (Nati Harnik/Associated Press)

But are you not giving them the gift of possibilities?

Manjit: No!

I have an 18-year-old niece and sure, she's hard to buy for, but that's the challenge. To see her eyes light up when she opens the gift.

Val: I have nephews in their 20s, they're working minimum wage jobs, busting their butts to get that new car. For birthdays, I will give them cash.

You would not believe the delight on their faces when they get cold, hard cash.

Mike: I have a nephew and in a way, it's saving him money. He eats out everyday, he's in high school so I got him a ton of Subway gift cards. And now, his money is going to be saved towards university.

Best gift you've ever received?

Manjit: I'm a woman. Diamonds!

Mike: My boyfriend and I, one Christmas we bought each other the exact same watch!

Val: Well last year I got a really nice pair of earrings from my husband, which I went online and ordered and told him I was getting. And you would not believe how happy he was because the things that cause him the most stress in his life is giving gifts.

Worst gift you've ever received?

Val: I think I was about five years old and another kid gave me a pair of pajamas. And I actually said, out loud, 'Oh, just want I always wanted.' And I got a big lecture from my mother on sarcasm and how to receive a gift with the right face on

Manjit: Pots and pans set for a woman who doesn't cook.

Mike: My mom knows I love pop culture, so she got me a stack of Entertainment Magazines but they were actually hair styling magazines with celebrities on it.

And I've been bald since high school.

With files from the Calgary Eyeopener