UFC returns to Calgary in July
9 bouts announced for UFC on Fox card July 28
The UFC is returning to Calgary in July.
The mixed martial arts promotion will hold a UFC on Fox card July 28 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Nine fights were announced Friday, including a co-main event that will see former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo face ferocious striker Jeremy Stephens.
The main event has not been set yet.
Tickets go on sale June 1 at 10 a.m. MT/noon ET.
Two Alberta fighters are slated to compete.
Calgary's Hakeem Dawodu is scheduled to meet Austin Arnett.
The highly touted Dawodu will be looking for redemption after a disastrous debut at a UFC Fight Night in London event in March, where he suffered a stunning submission loss in just 39 seconds.
And Lethbridge fighter Jordan Mein is slated to face Alex Morono.
Mein is coming off a victory over Erick Silva at a UFC on Fox event in Winnipeg in December.
Other Canadian fighters announced for the July card include Alexis Davis (Ontario), Randa Markos (Ontario), Kajan Johnson (B.C.) and John Makdessi (Que.).
The UFC last came to Calgary in 2012 for the UFC 149 pay-per-view.
Fights announced Friday:
- Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens (145 pounds).
- Alexis Davis vs. Katlyn Chookagian (135 pounds).
- Randa Markos vs. Nina Ansaroff (115 pounds).
- Jordan Mein vs. Alex Morono (170 pounds).
- Hakeem Dawodu vs. Austin Arnett (145 pounds).
- John Makdessi vs. Ross Pearson (155 pounds).
- Kajan Johnson vs. Islam Makhachev (155 pounds).
- Dustin Ortiz vs Matheus Nicolau (125 pounds).
- Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs Ion Cutelaba (205 pounds).
