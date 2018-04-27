UFC returns to Calgary in July

The UFC is returning to Calgary in July.

The mixed martial arts promotion will hold a UFC on Fox card July 28 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Nine fights were announced Friday, including a co-main event that will see former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo face ferocious striker Jeremy Stephens.

The main event has not been set yet.

Tickets go on sale June 1 at 10 a.m. MT/noon ET.

Two Alberta fighters are slated to compete.

Calgary's Hakeem Dawodu is scheduled to meet Austin Arnett.

The highly touted Dawodu will be looking for redemption after a disastrous debut at a UFC Fight Night in London event in March, where he suffered a stunning submission loss in just 39 seconds.

And Lethbridge fighter Jordan Mein is slated to face Alex Morono.

Mein is coming off a victory over Erick Silva at a UFC on Fox event in Winnipeg in December.

Other Canadian fighters announced for the July card include Alexis Davis (Ontario), Randa Markos (Ontario), Kajan Johnson (B.C.) and John Makdessi (Que.).

The UFC last came to Calgary in 2012 for the UFC 149 pay-per-view.

Fights announced Friday: