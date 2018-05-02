Jedrzejczyk to face off against Torres at Calgary UFC card

Another fight was just announced for Calgary's UFC on Fox card in July.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk will be facing off against Tecia Torres, UFC Canada tweeted on Wednesday.

Former strawweight champ Jedrzejczyk defended her title five times before losing to Rose Namajunas at UFC 217, and Torres is coming off of a loss following a three-fight win streak.

What a fight added to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UFCCalgary?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UFCCalgary</a>!<a href="https://twitter.com/joannamma?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoannaMMA</a> returns against <a href="https://twitter.com/TeciaTorres?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeciaTorres</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ju3jqIy9eh">pic.twitter.com/Ju3jqIy9eh</a> —@UFC_CA

Nine other fights have been announced for the card, including a co-main event that will see former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo face off against striker Jeremy Stephens.

The main bout has yet to be announced.

Calgary's last fight card in 2012 left fans and UFC officials alike disappointed, said David Shaw, senior vice-president of international and content for the UFC, when the card was announced.

"Unfortunately, we were struck by the injury bug when we came to Calgary last time, which was very disappointing," Shaw said. "There's such a massive fan base in Alberta.… Calgary is a hotbed for MMA in Canada."

"We are interested in making sure when we do come back this July we are bringing a quality card and a quality experience for fans in Calgary."

Tickets go on sale June 1 at 10 a.m. MT/noon ET.