Fire extinguisher allegedly used as weapon in central Alberta gas station holdup

Two men are in custody facing charges after allegedly using a knife and fire extinguisher on a victim in a gas station holdup, police said in a release on Wednesday.

Stolen truck later found after 2nd armed robbery in nearby Caroline

David Bell · CBC News ·
RCMP in Olds, Alta., say they received a complaint after a resident was approached by two men as he was filling up at the UFA gas station on Imperial Road early on May 27. (Google Maps)

RCMP in Olds, about 90 kilometres north of Calgary, say they received a complaint after a resident was approached by two men in a panel van as he was filling up at the UFA gas station on Imperial Road early Sunday.

Police believe the victim was robbed at knifepoint and a fire extinguisher was discharged in his face, but he escaped without injuries.

The suspects took off in the victim's truck, heading west toward Sundre, police said, but were found a short time later in Caroline allegedly engaged in a second armed robbery.

It was later learned that the panel van had been stolen in Calgary.

The two suspects — both from the Rocky Mountain House area — were taken into custody and are facing charges, after attempting to flee from police.

