Fire extinguisher allegedly used as weapon in central Alberta gas station holdup

Two men are in custody facing charges after allegedly using a knife and fire extinguisher during a gas station holdup in central Alberta, police said in a release on Wednesday.

RCMP in Olds, about 90 kilometres north of Calgary, say they received a complaint after a resident was approached by two men in a panel van as he was filling up at the UFA gas station on Imperial Road early Sunday.

Police believe the victim was robbed at knifepoint and a fire extinguisher was discharged in his face, but he escaped without injuries.

The suspects took off in the victim's truck, heading west toward Sundre, police said, but were found a short time later in Caroline allegedly engaged in a second armed robbery.

It was later learned that the panel van had been stolen in Calgary.

The two suspects — both from the Rocky Mountain House area — were taken into custody and are facing charges, after attempting to flee from police.