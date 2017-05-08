One of the three people originally charged with murdering Tyler Sanderson has pleaded guilty to robbery for his role in the events leading up to the death.

Dylan Calf was first charged with second-degree murder, but that charge was reduced and he was to go on trial for manslaughter this week.

Crown prosecutor Gord Haight and defence lawyer Andrea Urquhart negotiated a plea deal to robbery which took place Monday before provincial court Judge John Bascom.

At the time of Sanderson's death, police said the Calgary man was killed during a drug deal gone wrong.

Planning a robbery

Calf was at Lori Ann Heavenfire's home on the Tsuut'ina Nation along with Justin Scott on May 15, 2016, according to facts read aloud in court

Heavenfire told Calf she and Scott were going to rob someone and asked if he wanted to come along.

He did.

The trio got into Heavenfire's BMW SUV and Calf was asked to turn on the child locks so the doors could not be opened from the inside.

On their way to the parking lot of the Burger King at Memorial Dr. and 52 St. N.E., Calf got into a second vehicle with another, unidentified man.

Sanderson arrived at the Burger King and, along with the unidentified man, got into Heavenfire's vehicle. They drove to a nearby alley with Calf following behind.

Once there, the unidentified man got back into the vehicle with Calf and the two drove back to Burger King.

Sanderson was shot after Calf and the man left the alley.

Victim found by mother and siblings

"After being shot, Sanderson left the BMW and stumbled to the rear door of his home ... and collapsed on the steps," reads the agreed statements of facts.

His mother and younger siblings found him and called 911 but he died shortly after arriving at Foothills hospital. He was missing his wallet and rings.

Calf did not know Sanderson would be shot, nor did he witness any violence, according to the facts.

Heavenfire and Scott are each charged with second-degree murder in connection with Sanderson's death and are back in court in August.

A sentencing hearing will take place for Calf next week.