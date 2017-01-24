Two women are dead following a collision at the intersection of Highway 36 and Highway 570.

The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, when a Hyundai Tucson crossing Highway 36 was hit by a northbound semi-truck, according to RCMP.

Police said two passenger in the Hyundai, both women in their 30s, died on scene, while two males in the SUV were treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

RCMP continue to investigate the crash and said it was foggy and wet at the time of the collision.