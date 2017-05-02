Two fires at around the same time kept Calgary crews busy at opposite ends of the city Monday night.

When firefighters arrived at a house in Montgomery in the 4500 block of Bowness Road northwest around 10 p.m., it was fully engulfed in flames, officials said.

Crews used an aerial ladder truck to fight the fire from above before firefighters went inside the house to fully extinguish the blaze.

Everyone got out of the bungalow safely, but the house was badly damaged.

At 10:15 p.m., fire crews were also called to a strip mall in the 2400 block of 50th Street southeast in the Forest Lawn area.

Flames and smoke were seen coming out of one of the rear bays, prompting the first-arriving crew to call for backup equipment.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

There were no injuries.

Both fires are under investigation.