Calgary police have charged two men in the death of 44-year-old Timothy Albert Voytilla, who died earlier this year from injuries police say he received in the northeast community of Tuxedo Park.

Mohamad Rafih, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Syed Muhammad Uzair, also 22, has been charged with manslaughter and accessory to murder after the fact, police said in a statement issued Monday.

The two men, who both live in Calgary, were arrested Friday.

Voytilla was dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre shortly before midnight on April 30.

He arrived with life-threatening injuries and died a short time later while in hospital.

Calgary police have said they interviewed the person who left Voytilla at the hospital. From that discussion, they say they learned Voytilla was injured near the intersection of 29th Avenue and Second Street N.E. and that it was not a random incident.

Police ask anyone with information contact investigators at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers. The homicide unit continues to investigate.