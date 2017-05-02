Calgary police have identified a man who died after he was brought to a Calgary hospital late Sunday night as Timothy Albert Voytilla.

The 44-year-old man's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Voytilla was dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre just before midnight with life-threatening injuries and died a short time later, police say.

After interviewing the person who took Voytilla to the hospital, officers believe Voytilla suffered his injuries in Tuxedo near the intersection of 29th Avenue and Second Street N.E.

Police say they do not believe it was a random incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.