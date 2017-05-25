Seven people from the Eden Valley First Nation in southern Alberta are facing charges after an ongoing dispute between two households sent three people to hospital.

Turner Valley RCMP responded to three calls involving the dispute on Tuesday. The first call came in the morning, about a fight that broke out after a group of people showed up at their neighbours' home.

When police arrived, they found a 19-year-old suffering from stab wounds. As the young man was being treated, a 13-year-old boy showed up who had also been stabbed. The two victims were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

RCMP were able to coax a group of people out of a nearby home, including the two stabbing suspects. Malik Holloway, 18, and a 15 year-old who can't be identified, have both been charged with aggravated assault.

RCMP respond 2 more times

After police arrested Holloway and the teen, RCMP received another call reporting that four of the stabbing victims' family members had returned to the home of the suspects, broken in and assaulted a man who was inside. That man had to be taken to hospital

Emery Poucette Sr., 57, Adriano "Charlie" Rollinmud, 20, Emery Rollinmud, 40, and a 16 year old who can't be identified were charged with breaking and entering and assault with a weapon.

A third complaint came into the Turner Valley RCMP late in the afternoon involving the same two groups. That resulted in a seventh person being charged — with uttering threats — in connection with the feud.

All of the men charged remain in custody. Both youths have been released.