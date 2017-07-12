RCMP in Turner Valley, Alta., made an unusual discovery during a recent traffic stop: 160 blots of acid along with an array of other illegal drugs.

After receiving a tip, police pulled over a vehicle on Main Street in Turner Valley, southwest of Calgary, where officers found:

4.4 grams of cocaine.

7.36 grams of hash.

134 grams of marijuana.

164 grams of baked marijuana.

18 grams of shatter.

160 blots of acid.

2 millilitres of liquid acid.

16.77 grams of MDMA.

44 pills of MDMA.

2 vials of MDMA powder.

$2,980 in cash.

Shawn Nobert, 25, and Sarah Warne, 22, both of Calgary, were arrested after the traffic stop on Monday. They are facing five charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one charge involving proceeds of crime.

Both were remanded into custody and were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The discovery of the acid made the bust unusual, said Sgt. Sukh Randhawa of the Okotoks RCMP.

"Mostly it is MDMA and fentanyl and marijuana and cocaine," he said.

"I haven't seen acid in a very long time."

The two suspects were not previously known to police, said Randhawa.