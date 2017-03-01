The Prime minister and the leader of the federal Conservatives will both be in Calgary on Wednesday, rallying their respective troops for two upcoming byelections.

The two open seats won't shift the balance of power in the House of Commons, but have strong symbolic significance.

Calgary Heritage was former prime minister Stephen Harper's riding and has been a conservative stronghold for decades. In Calgary Midnapore, another conservative bastion, the race is to fill the void left by former cabinet minister and current PC leadership hopeful Jason Kenney.

If either one were to fall to the Liberals, or any other party, on April 3 it would represent a significant psychological scar for the Conservatives on their home turf.

Trudeau's Calgary hopes

Justin Trudeau is clearly interested in making inroads in Calgary, making multiple appearances in the city including a cabinet retreat in January. He's here to speak to the media and then hold a rally for Haley Brown, who's running in Midnapore, and Scott Forsyth, the candidate in Heritage.

"I think the Liberals have a better opportunity than they have in years past," said Mount Royal University political scientist Duane Bratt.

"They had an inroad in 2015 for the first time since the '60s. Trudeau has spent an awful lot of time in Calgary both speaking and campaigning, both previously and since becoming prime minister. He did approve two pipelines. Those are all the things the Liberals are banking on."

Bratt, however, said these particular ridings will be difficult for the Liberals to win. He said areas like Calgary Confederation, which the party narrowly lost in 2015 and contains the University of Calgary, would hold out much more hope.

Ambrose defending turf

Ambrose isn't just sitting back hoping to capitalize on those long odds, she's showing up in Calgary at the same time as the prime minister.

She'll be talking to the media at the campaign headquarters for Stephanie Kusie, the Conservative candidate in Calgary Midnapore.

Bob Benzen is the Conservative candidate in Calgary Heritage.

Also running in Calgary Heritage are Khalis Ahmed of the NDP, Taryn Knorren of the Green Party, Libertarian Darcy Gerow and Jeff Willerton with the Christian Heritage Party.

In Calgary Midnapore, Brown and Kusie will compete with Ryan Zedic of the Green Party, Holly Heffernan of the NDP, and Larry Heather from the Christian Heritage Party.