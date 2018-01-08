Austin Vielle, 24, pleaded guilty Monday in a Lethbridge courtroom to three counts of second-degree murder, but was so drunk at the time he killed his three friends, there are no answers as to what led to the fatal attack.

The victims — Clarissa English, 24, her brother, Dakota English, 18, and Clarissa's boyfriend, Kyle Devine, 27 — suffered 244 stab and slash wounds during the attack. Five knives and a meat cleaver were recovered by investigators.

The three were found dead inside a Lethbridge townhouse in April 2015. They died close together, their bodies all touching.

This was the southern Alberta city's first triple homicide.

Devine and the siblings were living in the townhouse together as roommates at the time. They were all friends with Vielle, and the four had been drinking together the night of the slayings.

"It is unclear what transpired between the parties but at some point that night Austin Vielle attacked Clarissa English, Dakota English and Kyle Devine and intentionally stabbed them repeatedly," reads an agreed statement of facts read aloud at the guilty plea.

All three victims were severely intoxicated at the time, according to their autopsies.

Vielle — who was arrested two days after the stabbings — was so drunk he doesn't remember what happened but there was plenty of forensic evidence to tie him to the murders.

Vielle turns himself in

Devine suffered 84 stab and slash wounds while Dakota suffered 57 and his sister 103. In each case, the victim's throat had been slit.

At the time charges were laid, Chantelle English told CBC News that Vielle wanted to date her sister but Clarissa "didn't want to be with him."

Two weeks before the three were killed, Vielle was charged with assaulting and threatening Devine.

Police retrieved five knives, blades and a cleaver from the victims' home.

On April 29, Vielle turned himself in to Lethbridge police to be interviewed. At that time, the suspect had cuts on his hands and fingers. He was arrested for the murders later that day.

Victims' DNA in Vielle's home

When investigators searched Vielle's home, they found blood stained clothing and blood in his bedroom as well as two knife handles in the pockets of a pair of sweatpants.

A forensic analysis found DNA from all three victims on Vielle's seized clothing

Clarissa's DNA was on the meat cleaver, Dakota's DNA was discovered on the two knife handles in Vielle's sweatpants.

Vielle's DNA was found on the meat cleaver, a knife handle and a knife blade found at the victims' home.

Defence lawyers, Tonii Roulston and Robin McIntyre, worked out the plea deal with prosecutors Vaughan Hartigan and Bruce Ainscough. It includes a joint sentencing submission for a life sentence with no chance of parole for 20 years.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Rodney Jerke must still accept that submission.

The victims' family members packed the Lethbridge courtroom and are expected to deliver victim impact statements during the sentencing hearing.